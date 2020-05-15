LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of Kentucky's state parks will open June 1, along with camp grounds and aquatic centers — though pools will remain closed, state officials said Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's stance on pools has not — and cannot — change, but aquatic centers, where people swim for exercise and training, may resume operations.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steve Stack had said in late April that pools would have to remain closed at least through June, as there is “almost no way” that kids, teens and adults can go to a pool and comply with social distancing guidance.
And Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that it was unclear whether city pools would open at all this summer.
While campgrounds and most state parks can reopen, and fishing tournaments can resume, on June 1, the governor emphasized that guests and participants must continue to follow social distancing guidelines. For fishing tournaments, those will include staggered starts and virtual awards ceremonies.
Other businesses that may resume operations June 1, though at limited capacity and with social distancing guidelines, include auto dirt track racing, bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters.
New Cases
Beshear also announced 252 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 7,444. The number was up slightly from previous days but still in line with expectations, he said.
Numbers also are expected to continue to go up as the state ramps up testing. Forty-four of the new cases were in Jefferson County.
Beshear also said that four more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, including two at the federal prison in Lexington and an 80-year-old woman in Jefferson County.
The governor urged people in the Louisville area to sign up for testing at Kroger next week, as about 1,500 testing spots were still available.
More than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the U.S., with nearly 87,000 deaths and more than 246,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
