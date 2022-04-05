LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several deaths inside Metro Corrections, the jail is changing policies to help keep drugs out. But the policies are concerning for an inmate's mother.
For almost three years, Patricia Adams has sent over 50 books to her son awaiting trial at Metro Corrections. But with recent changes to security polices, that can no longer happen. Leaving the mother terrified, and her son feeling let down.
Adams said she tried to send books to her son two weeks ago, ordered through a third party seller, but instead has to pick them up before the end of the month. One of LMDC's policy changes is "books and magazines received from third parties will be returned to the sender."
"Reading is a real source of life affirmation, you know, and it gives you hope that maybe some day all this will change," said Adams.
Metro Corrections officials say the changes are in effort to stop drugs from getting inside the jail. The changes took effect immediately after an inmate died last week from a drug overdose. It was the 8th inmate death since November.
"Everyday I wake up and turn on the news waiting to hear the next thing about Louisville Metro Corrections," said Adams.
While Adams said she's glad Metro Corrections is working to address the drug problems, she doesn't understand why books need to be taken away.
"A lot of people who depend on that sort of thing, even someone lending them a book, it could cause suicides to happen in there and God knows we've had enough of that recently," Adams said.
In a statement to WDRB, Metro Corrections addressed the policy change specifically related to books:
"To help curb the introduction of illegal contraband into LMDC, new security measures have been put in place that change the way incoming mail is handled. Recent events, including suspected overdose deaths, have made the elimination of these dangerous substances inside the jail a top priority. Smuggling drugs into the jail through the mail system is one way illegal drugs are being introduced into LMDC, and because of this, most mail is photo copied and the copy is provided to the inmate. LMDC has also restricted the delivery of books and magazines from 3rd parties because there is not an efficient way for us to verify that the book or magazine is coming directly from the 3rd party seller without tampering.
Director Collins is working to implement an electronic mail delivery system that will be safe, efficient, and allow inmates quick access to an electronic copy of their mail soon after it is delivered. LMDC also plans to increase the volume of books available in the in-house library."
Director Jerry Collins took over the head job at Metro Corrections on April 4. Former Director Dwayne Clark's last day was April 1.
