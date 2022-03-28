LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is dead after being found unresponsive Sunday night.
A corrections officer responded to a medical emergency and found the inmate unresponsive around 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from Assistant Director Steve Durham.
Metro EMS was summoned after a corrections officer and on-site medical staff started life-saving efforts.
According to Durham, the inmate was transported to University Hospital and at 1 a.m. on Monday, Metro Corrections was informed that the inmate had died.
The inmate has not yet been identified but Dunham said the 50-year-old was booked into Metro Corrections on May 31, 2020 for several charges.
"The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case."
This is the 8th inmate death since November. The most recent inmate death occurred earlier this month.
Last week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer named Lt. Col. Jerry Collins, the new new leader of Metro Corrections.
Collins is the jail commander of the Clark County jail in Jeffersonville and will take over for Dwayne Clark, who's retiring amid ongoing investigations into the recent jail deaths.
