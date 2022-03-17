LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has approved a contract with a former FBI agent to investigate Metro Corrections.
During a meeting Thursday night, councilmembers approved a $30,000 contract with attorney David Beyer.
The Council wanted a separate investigator from the city to help with the investigation, along with the expert hired by Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
The move follows seven deaths in Louisville's jail since November 2021, the latest happening earlier this week.
Beyer's review is expected to look into practice, patterns and policy at the jail. He's the same man who did the Metro Council investigation into TARC's former director, which revealed sexual favors tied to promotions, contracts and pay raises.
