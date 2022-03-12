LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is dead after being found unresponsive Saturday morning.
It happened around 11:15 a.m., according to a news release from Assistant Director Steve Durham. That's when a corrections officer responded to a medical emergency and found the inmate, who was unresponsive. Corrections officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures and EMS was called. The inmate, who has not yet been identified, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.
Durham said the 32-year-old inmate was in jail for a parole violation. "The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case."
A day earlier, on March 11, three people being booked into the jail from another facility were taken to the hospital after apparently ingesting a substance believed to be fentanyl. All three were conscious and alert when they were hospitalized. Jail officials said they believe the individuals took the drugs before they arrived at Metro Corrections.
Since November, seven Metro Corrections inmates have died at the jail or while in jail custody. The most recent death was in February, when 36-year-old Lesley Starnes was found in his cell unresponsive with a sheet around his neck.
Metro Corrections has been understaffed since last year, with more than 100 open positions as of October 2021.
