JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jurors in the murder trial of the southern Indiana man charged with killing and cannibalizing his ex-girlfriend six years ago are hearing testimony from witnesses about forensic evidence collected from the victim.
Prosecutors say Joseph Oberhansley raped and murdered Tammy Jo Blanton in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2014. According to court documents, he allegedly removed, cooked and ate some of her organs before he was arrested.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from witnesses who testified about semen and DNA samples collected from Blanton and the home on Locust Street where she died.
Jurors spent most of Tuesday reviewing more than three hours of police interrogating Oberhansley after he was arrested. According to Jeffersonville Detective Isaac Parker, Oberhansley first denied any involvement in Blanton's death, but later admitted to murdering her and eating parts of her body.
The trial is being held in Jeffersonville, with jurors from Allen County because of the publicity the case has received since 2014. Oberhansley was originally scheduled to stand trial in August 2019, but the proceedings ended in a mistrial during testimony from the first witness.
He was found incompetent for a second trial in January and sent to a mental hospital. It was later determined that his competency had been restored during a second stay there.
He is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary. If convicted he could be sentenced to life in prison.
