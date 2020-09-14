LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle driver died after flipping his motorcycle end-over-end in southern Indiana.
Construction workers discovered the victim's body around 7:30 a.m. Monday on St. Joe Road West near Grant Line Road in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Trevor Gore, 30, of New Albany, drove off the road and hit a concrete curb, causing his motorcycle to flip end-over-end before coming to a rest in a field.
Gore was thrown from the bike and died before first responders got to the scene. Officers believe the crash happened sometime overnight.
Police said speed was likely a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending.
