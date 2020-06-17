LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who helped organize recent protests died last week after his wife accidentally shot him outside an apartment complex in New Albany.
According to a news release from the New Albany Police Department, 29-year-old Tyler F. Williams died from a single gunshot wound just before 11 p.m. at the apartment complex on Cross Creek Boulevard on June 11 as EMTs treated him at the scene.
After interviewing witnesses and people involved in the incident, investigators have concluded that "Williams was accidentally shot one time by his wife," the release says.
The release says Williams and his wife had been involved in a "verbal dispute" with another party just before the shooting. When the dispute turned physical, a gun fell to the ground.
"The firearm was retrieved by Ms. Williams at which time the weapon unintentionally discharged striking Mr. Williams," the release says.
No charges are expected.
In a written statement, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said "Mr. Williams death is a tragic accident. We at the NAPD offer our sincere condolences to Tyler’s family."
Williams and his friends and family have hosted several peaceful protests in southern Indiana over the past few weeks, calling for transparency in the details surrounding the death of his 27-year-old brother, Malcolm Williams, who was shot by an Indiana State Trooper during a traffic stop for a broken tail light in Jeffersonville. Police have reported that Malcolm Williams shot first and the trooper, Clay Boley, returned fire.
That case remains under investigation by state police.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.