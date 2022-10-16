LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Police said the motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck after he had slowed down to make a left turn onto KY 1238. The truck tried to turn left, but went into the path of the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist hit the driver's side rear door of the truck. The teenager was rushed to the hospital, but died at Baptist Health Hardin.
No one riding in the truck was injured.
