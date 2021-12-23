LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An outdoor area designated as a space for Louisville's homeless population will not be ready to open until some time in 2022.
The city announced plans to purchase the space at 212 East College St. in August. Recently, the city's Office of Resilience and Community Services said the goal was to have the space open by mid December, but Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer said some parts of the process were taking longer than expected.
"It seems like everything in real estate takes longer than what you hope for," he said. "So the closing took a little bit longer than we thought, and then getting an operator that could really provide all the services that are necessary also took a little bit longer. And we wanted to negotiate those, because it's important. Once the site opens, we're going to have mental health services, physical health services, you know, washers, dryers, all those type of things that are needed."
Fischer said an operator for the space will be announced in January.
"We hope to have some on-site activity in February," he said.
Dori Lindblad said she's been living on Louisville's downtown streets for several months. She said she would be willing to try living at the city's Safe Outdoor Space but has concerns about how operations will work.
"We really don't like governing operators because we feel like they're going to tell because we're smoking marijuana or we're drinking too much, we're leaving the place a mess, pretty much we don't like rules," Lindblad said.
Lindblad said despite the drop in temperatures, she has no plans to move into an indoor shelter. The area where she is currently staying off Jefferson Street downtown was scheduled to be cleared by the city around Thanksgiving, but that clearing has been postponed multiple times.
"It is difficult, because we always have to remain packed, ready for anything," she said.
According to a release from the city in August, the operating partner of the Safe Outdoor Space, "... must establish 24/7 staffing capacity for a population size of 40-60 residents while offering flexible, voluntary, and individualized supportive services."
The city said the space would be a temporary, outdoor shelter for unsheltered people.
