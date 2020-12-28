LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new attraction in Elizabethtown combines cornhole and mini-golf.
Xtreme Cornhole, which opened earlier this month in Elizabethtown's Towne Mall, allows players to navigate obstacles on cornhole boards through a 14-hole course that's similar to mini-golf.
Two Elizabethtown locals, Brandon Young and Adam Anson, got the idea after Young made a video tossing a cornhole bag off of a mini-trampoline onto a board.
The course features several different obstacle challenges, like tossing the bags over a well, through a basketball goal, and many other things.
The two founders believe it's the first of its kind and are anxious to see how the idea takes off.
"It's a way for people to kind of get away from what's going on and have fun doing something completely new and exciting," Young said. "Hopefully it's a good start to next year and can bring some excitement to the area."
It costs $8 per round.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.