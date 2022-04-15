LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charging stations for electric cars are starting to pop up around downtown Louisville.
LG&E/KU posted photos of the charging site on East Main Street in front of the Louisville Ballet.
It costs 25 cents per kilowatt. Every charging site will be capable of charging two cars at the same time and can offer up to 300 miles of range in less than an hour.
The first charging site was set up in Butchertown at the corner of East Washington and Buchanan streets.
