LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the new $840 million Louisville VA Hospital will start in over a month.

A letter sent out Thursday said that blasting at the Brownsboro Road location will start on Dec. 1 and is expected to continue for five to six months.

The letter says blasting will happen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day. The new hospital will have 104 beds and will be more of a campus than just a hospital.

The hospital campus is supposed to be done in 2025.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags