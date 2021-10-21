LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the new $840 million Louisville VA Hospital will start in over a month.
A letter sent out Thursday said that blasting at the Brownsboro Road location will start on Dec. 1 and is expected to continue for five to six months.
The letter says blasting will happen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day. The new hospital will have 104 beds and will be more of a campus than just a hospital.
The hospital campus is supposed to be done in 2025.
