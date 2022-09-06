LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is coming to Louisville's Russell neighborhood — and area volunteers are the ones making it happen.
"We're here at the Mini-Versity Child Development Center kicking off day one of our Kaboom! playground transformation project," explained Kevin Fields, president and CEO of LCCC. "The space that we're replacing here was over 40 years old, so to get an upgraded state-of-the-art play space with all the latest technology and outdoor play equipment for children in this part of our community is phenomenal."
The goal is to make sure that all kids in Louisville get a chance to play.
"Kaboom! is a national non-profit that works to achieve play space equity," said Bicki Rudd, Kaboom! project manager. "We work to make sure that every kid has a safe and fun quality place to play. We'll have an awesome 2-5 playground structure for their little kiddos: a spinner, a climber, a little rocker seat. It's gonna be fantastic."
It's a playground built on sacrifice, and modeled on love.
"This is a great example of community coming together to address the needs of our kids who are located here in the Russell neighborhood," said Fields. "This is the poorest part of our town, so it's great to see the corporate and community partners come out and volunteers – mobilizing over 200 volunteers across these three days."
It's a sight that has volunteer Ralph DeChabert smiling.
"I smile because it's a selfless kind of act, but there's a selfish part because I really do get enjoyment," he said. "It feeds my spirit and my sense of trying to give to the community."
Volunteer Carolyn Marie Wilson says it's therapeutic.
"When I want to feel better about me – my goals – I go help somebody," she said. "Hopefully people can see that, 'Okay, everything is not all killing and shooting.' We are trying to do something.'"
But the end goal is to see smiles on the faces of neighborhood children.
"This space is gonna provide for our children a place for them to grow and be nurtured physically, emotionally and in a safe quality environment," Fields said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.