LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is plagued by a growing shortage of nurses, and a new survey indicates that the shortage is driven by several factors, including low pay, overwork and exhaustion.
The survey of 850 nurses was conducted by the Kentucky Nurses Association.
About one-fourth say they plan to leave their current jobs within the next three months.
The survey indicates that the top reasons for dissatisfaction among nurses include a heavy patient load, low pay, physical exhaustion, fear of transmitting COVID-19 to family members and a lack of support staff.
Nurses are also reporting increasing levels of both physical and verbal abuse from patients and their families.
"All because of the pandemic, and one's beliefs that it's not real," said Kristin Pickerell, of the Kentucky Organization of Nurse Leaders. "We've had instances where we've had upset patients and family members. And that's just been a very high level of stress for nurses: to have that flip from heroes, to not at this point."
"I've been a nurse for more than 40 years, and I have never experienced what is happening to us right now, during this pandemic of COVID-19," Delanor Manson of the Kentucky Nurses Association.
States with even more severe shortages are hiring nurses away from Kentucky. Additionally, nurses are increasingly abandoning hospitals and nursing homes to become higher-paid traveling nurses.
Among the proposed solutions is for Kentucky to use $100 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide bonuses, pay student loans and pay retired nurses to help provide support.
The Nurses Association also hopes to launch a campaign to recruit more nursing students and show appreciation to those already on the front lines.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.