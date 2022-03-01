LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel has opened in downtown Louisville.
Cambria Hotels celebrated the grand opening of its 128-room hotel on Whiskey Row on South Floyd Street on Tuesday. The seven-story hotel features upscale amenities, an indoor pool, sundeck and a rooftop terrace, according to a news release.
The design is locally inspired by Kentucky's horse racing and bourbon culture. The hotel also has two bars and a restaurant.
The hotel team also presented a check to the nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading during the ceremony.
