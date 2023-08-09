LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual summer festival returns to Newburg this weekend.
Newburg Days Festival is being host at Petersburg Park from Friday through Sunday. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Dr. Barbara Shanklin (D-2) is sponsoring the festival located at the corner of East Indian Trail and Petersburg Road.
The festival will feature vendors, food, carnival rides, parade, live music, DJs, basketball and cornhole tournaments. It goes from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
A community parade will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A senior luncheon is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.