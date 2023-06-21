LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville nonprofit said it isn't accepting $3 million from Metro Government because of what it claims are unfair conditions attached to the funding.
Mayor Craig Greenberg originally proposed $5 million in the city's budget for the Family Life Center at St. Stephen's Church to build a complex that could host AAU tournaments, camps and Simmons College basketball games.
The land for the proposal is owned by St. Stephen's.
"We had come to an agreement with the FLC that the land was going to be sold to them, which would be just fine, and as we sort of worked through those details and then they came back and said never mind," said Metro Council President Markus Winkler, D-17.
The budget also added a stipulation saying the Family Life Center had to come up with a plan for what would happen to the $11 million complex if it dissolved.
Now, Louisville Metro dropped the funding to $3 million.
"In this age of diversity, equity and inclusion, we want to be respected," said Pat Mathison, with Family Life Center. "As a Black-led organization in this city that has longevity, that has a proven track record."
Family Life Center said it's not taking any money at all because it would have to raise an additional $8 million on its own to build the facility.
