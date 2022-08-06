LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that aims to raise awareness of heat-related illnesses returned Saturday to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
More than 1,000 people laced up their shoes to run or walk throughout the park for the annual "Splash 'n' Dash."
"Everyone is having a blast," said Amanda Current with Norton Children's Hospital Foundation. "We have not left anyone dry. Everyone has come out gotten wet and cooled off."
Hoses sprayed participants as they went through the 5K route. There was also a just for kids zone with inflatables, a rock wall, games and a zone filled with suds.
Splash 'n' Dash was created to honor 15-year-old Max Gilpin, who passed away in 2008 after suffering a heat stroke during football practice. The event aims to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses while raising money for Norton Children's Hospital.
"This has been a pretty awesome event," Lena Iwu said. "It has been a great opportunity for our family and our friends to get together and come out on a really nice day."
Proceeds from the event benefit the more than 215,000 kids who need care at Norton Children's Hospital every year. In the last eight years, the event has raised more than $250,000.
