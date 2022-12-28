LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Being home for the holidays isn't an option for many kids forced to spend the season in the hospital.
But employees at Norton Children's in Louisville work to make sure it serves as a home away from home for those families during the holiday season, becoming more than just a health care provider.
For the Clark family, 16-month old Chloe has spent most of her life and a number of holidays in the hospital.
"She spent two-and-a-half months here when she was born. We went home for a short period of time," Chloe's mom, Mackenzie Clark, said. "So last Christmas, we were home and then we've been back and here since April."
Chloe was born with a severe congenital heart defect.
"And despite the surgeon's best efforts, he was not able to correct the problem," said Clark. "So we've moved to transplant and here we wait."
Chloe is one of hundreds of patients being treated at Norton Children's this holiday season, so her room is filled with holiday cheer, like Christmas lights.
"We do our best to make it as much like home here as we can," Clark said.
That is also the case for the hospital's staff.
"Coming here raises my Christmas spirit times a thousand," said Courtney Metcalf, an RN in the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit.
Metcalf said she takes a lot of pride in making sure her patients get more than just what the doctor ordered during the holidays.
"We decorate every unit, there's ... like you said, there's Christmas trees everywhere we get to dress up in Santa Claus outfits, all ... any of the pajamas we want," she said.
While it's hard to beat being home for the holidays, there are decorations and Christmas trees on every floor throughout the hospital.
"And then our Child Life Team does great at like, bringing around coffee carts, candy carts for all the kids and toys," said Metcalf.
There are also dozens of people who volunteer their time and money to help spread Christmas cheer.
"They come in and just like, hold kids. But not just that, they like ask us what we need help with cause, during the holidays, it's a very busy time," Metcalf said.
Right now, while Clark doesn't really need help with anything, she does have a holiday wish.
"It's complicated, because I want a heart so badly for my daughter, but I do not want another family to be grieving at this time," she said. "So my New Year's wish is that my daughter gets her brand new heart."
For information about volunteering at the hospital or giving a donation, click here.
