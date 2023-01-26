LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contracting companies will have a chance to get involved in building a new hospital in west Louisville.
The Norton West Louisville Hospital project team is hosting an outreach event Thursday evening.
Contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and others in construction are invited. Any company interested in being part of the project is encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting.
Those involved could help build the new hospital at 28th and Broadway, which is part of the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus.
Anyone interested in bidding opportunities can fill out an online interest form before the event by clicking here.
The meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.