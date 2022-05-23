LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Government organization that responds to and addresses root causes of violence said its work has contributed to a reduction in violence.
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) said LMPD reported a 16% reduction in violence and 40% reduction in shootings in Louisville. The agency, located in Mayor Greg Fischer's office, uses a holistic approach to reduce violence with case-by-case intervention, citizen volunteers and community capacity building.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
Community activist Christopher 2X said during 2021, 583 people were wounded by gunfire.
Louisville has surpassed 60 homicides already this year. The city is on pace for more than 160 homicides this year.
This year, by the end of April, 132 non-fatal shootings were reported by LMPD.
Dr. Monique Williams, the agency's Director, said OSHN has expanded opportunities to reach residents in its first year of being fully funded. Williams spoke to Metro Council's Budget Committee on Monday.
According to a news release, OSHN received $4.4 million in last year's budget in the city's effort to prevent violence and fund capacity-building programs. This year, Fischer proposes $7.3 million for the office, with $2.5 million being used for the Office of Youth Development, which will move to OSHN to prevent violence among Louisville's youth.
"We are building the necessary infrastructure to support our community-driven, evidence-based strategies for violence prevention and intervention," Williams said.
OSHN has filled almost all of its 28 staff positions.
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods opened in 2013.
