LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in an accident that happened Friday night.
The victim was 36-year-old Edward Holt, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The official cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
The accident happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 4500 hundred block of Bardstown Road near Havenview Drive. The motorcyclist and a pedestrian were involved in the accident.
Officials say Holt was taken to U of L Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday just after 2:30 a.m.
