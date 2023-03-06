LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders have set a bold goal to end traffic-related deaths by 2050, and the city is already taking steps to reach it.
In 2019, 98 people died in traffic crashes in Louisville. In 2021, that number jumped to 124 people.
The goal the project, called Vision Zero, is to get that number to zero by creating safer streets for cars and pedestrians.
Officials released the project's first annual report on Monday, showing the steps being taken to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in Louisville.
Some of Louisville's busiest roads are targets for improvements. Safer sidewalks and crosswalks, reduced speed limits, road re-configurations and improved visibility are all key elements.
The ongoing Bardstown Road redesign project in the Highlands is an example of one road undergoing improvements. Going forward, Louisville residents can expect more projects like it to make roads safer.
The city was recently awarded a $21 million Safe Streets and Roads for All grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for safety projects on 10 corridors, including River Road, Zorn Avenue, Crums Lane and Southern Parkway, among others. Those projects will start in 2024.
