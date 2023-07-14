LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County High School is raising money to help the family of a beloved teacher who was fatally shot last week in Washington.
The school is selling "Champions find a way" T-shirts in honor of Maxwell Emerson.
Emerson was killed on July 5 at The Catholic University of America. The school is asking the community to wear the shirts at the Oldham County Day parade on Saturday.
So far, all of the available shirts have been sold but you can still order them online for $10 to $13.
Oldham County said over 1,000 shirts have already been solid.
To purchase a T-shirt, click here.
