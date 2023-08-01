LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Division of Fire has a new chief for the first time in more than two decades.
Brian O'Neill was introduced Tuesday as the new chief of Louisville Fire as now-former LFD Chief Gregory Frederick retires after 39 years with the department and 24 as chief.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg swore in the new chief Tuesday at Metro Hall. O'Neill — the department's 21st chief — served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps before he joined Louisville Fire in 2001.
O'Neill was also active in the Louisville Professional Firefighters, Local 54, and most recently served as president. He said that his experiences climbing the ranks as a firefighter will help him lead the department.
"I always said as a labor leader that labor and management are just different cogs in the same machine," he said. "We're working together for the same outcome, for what's best for the city, what's best for the community and what's best for the fire department. And I plan to continue that."
Seven other Louisville firefighters were promoted, including Col. Kate Clemmer, who becomes an executive assistant chief. She is now the highest ranking female in the history of the Louisville Fire Department.
O'Neill said he plans to make mental health a top priority for Louisville firefighters.
The Louisville Division of Fire includes more than 500 men and women who respond to more than 50,000 incidents a year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous spills, water rescues and trench rescues.
