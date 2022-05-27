LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months earlier than its typically held, Forecastle Festival returned to downtown Louisville with thousands of attendees on Friday.

The annual music festival goes from Friday through Sunday at the Waterfront Park this weekend. It's previously been held in mid-July.

IMAGES | Opening day of Forecastle 2022 kicks off as thousands attend

1 of 39

After rain early in the afternoon, skies cleared for performers and attendees alike as Charlotte Sands and The Homies kicked off the 20th annual music festival. Rappers Duckwrth, Wale and Earl Sweatshirt all performed in the early evening.

Some rain later in the evening didn't deter attendees from watching Louisville native Jack Harlow perform. Porter Robinson, Clairo, Still Woozy and Coin were all scheduled to perform Friday night as well.

There are three stages for performers for the festival that expects to host more than 70,000 people. A new walking bridge was built to accommodate crowds moving from different areas of the venue.

"It feels great, it's really exciting," Ted Heinig, AC Entertainment President, said to WDRB earlier Friday. "Waterfront Park and Louisville are great partners and allow us to stage an amazing world-class event. That's really what it's about is making sure we can put in the infrastructure, the people that we need and have the local partners and we love Louisville and Louisville has always been very supportive of us."  

Across the river, Jeffersonville is hosting Abbey Road on the River, a music festival that brings in Beatles fans. The two music festivals are expected to create $7.4 million in impact, according to city officials. That revenue is based on ticket sales, hotel stays, ride-sharing costs and retail impact.

On Saturday, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, 6lack and Lane 8, among other artists, are scheduled to perform. Tyler, the Creator, Rufus Du Sol, Alison Wonderland are on the lineup for Sunday. To see the complete lineup, click here.

Festival gates open at 1 p.m. each day with music going until around 11 p.m. For information on day and weekend passes, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags