LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months earlier than its typically held, Forecastle Festival returned to downtown Louisville with thousands of attendees on Friday.
The annual music festival goes from Friday through Sunday at the Waterfront Park this weekend. It's previously been held in mid-July.
Wale performing at Forecastle 2022 3.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Two girls hold hands at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A person records Wale performing at Forecastle.JPG
A person takes a video at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A child watches on a man shoulders at Forecastle.JPG
A child watches on a man shoulders at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A woman hula hoops at Forecastle.JPG
A woman hula hoops at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Crowd watches artists at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees watch Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Dombresky x Noizu perform at Forecastle.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Duckwrth performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
People pose for a photo at Forecastle.JPG
People pose for a photograph at Forecastle.
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.JPG
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.
People cheer at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performing at Forecastle.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees smile at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Dombresky performs at Forecastle.JPG
Dombresky and Noizu perform at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
A man twirls a baton at Forecastle 2022.JPG
A man twirls a baton at Forecastle.
Waterfront Park hosts Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People walk into Forecastle 2022.JPG
People walk into Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Attendees at Forecastle 2022 2.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People watch Dombresky and Noizu at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People watch performances at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022 2.JPG
Cell phones at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Two girls grasp hands at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People watch performers at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Two girls reach for each other at Forecastle.JPG
Two attendees reach for each other in the crowd at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle in 2022.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale walks onto stage at Forecastle.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
People walk to a performance area at Forecastle.JPG
People walk into the performance area at Forecastle.
Crowd watches Duckwrth perform at Forecastle.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Person smiles at Forecastle 2022.JPG
A person smiles at Forecastle.
Crowd at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Crowd watches performances at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Wale performs at Forecastle 2022 4.JPG
Wale performs at Forecastle on May 27, 2022.
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle 2022.JPG
Earl Sweatshirt performs at Forecastle.
Wale is announced at Forecastle.JPG
After rain early in the afternoon, skies cleared for performers and attendees alike as Charlotte Sands and The Homies kicked off the 20th annual music festival. Rappers Duckwrth, Wale and Earl Sweatshirt all performed in the early evening.
Some rain later in the evening didn't deter attendees from watching Louisville native Jack Harlow perform. Porter Robinson, Clairo, Still Woozy and Coin were all scheduled to perform Friday night as well.
There are three stages for performers for the festival that expects to host more than 70,000 people. A new walking bridge was built to accommodate crowds moving from different areas of the venue.
"It feels great, it's really exciting," Ted Heinig, AC Entertainment President, said to WDRB earlier Friday. "Waterfront Park and Louisville are great partners and allow us to stage an amazing world-class event. That's really what it's about is making sure we can put in the infrastructure, the people that we need and have the local partners and we love Louisville and Louisville has always been very supportive of us."
Across the river, Jeffersonville is hosting Abbey Road on the River, a music festival that brings in Beatles fans. The two music festivals are
expected to create $7.4 million in impact, according to city officials. That revenue is based on ticket sales, hotel stays, ride-sharing costs and retail impact.
On Saturday, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, 6lack and Lane 8, among other artists, are scheduled to perform. Tyler, the Creator, Rufus Du Sol, Alison Wonderland are on the lineup for Sunday. To see the complete lineup,
click here.
Festival gates open at 1 p.m. each day with music going until around 11 p.m. For information on day and weekend passes,
click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.