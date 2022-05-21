LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 65 near downtown Louisville this week.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the roadway known as "hospital curve" will have lane closures as a contractor collects concrete cores in bridge decks as part of a rehabilitation assessment of six bridges around that area.
On Monday, the left lane of I-65 northbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from exit 136 A for Broadway and Chestnut Street to near exit 137 for Interstate 71 northbound toward Cincinnati and Interstate 64 toward St. Louis.
On Tuesday, the left lane of I-65 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from exit 136 C for Jefferson Street and downtown to mile marker 135 where motorists merge onto the interstate from South First Street at Jacob Street, according to a news release.
KYTC asks motorists to heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone or seek an alternate route.
The date and duration of the work can be impacted by inclement weather or unforeseen delays.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.