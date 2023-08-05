LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officer Nick Wilt's bravery in responding to the Old National Bank shooting has inspired many across the city.
Just days after Wilt was discharged from the hospital, St. Matthews hosted "Wilt Week" to raise money for his family.
On Saturday, the officer's aunt and uncle, Beth and Tom McBride, were presented with a check for $170,000.
"Overwhelmed that there's a whole week dedicated," Tom said.
"People that doesn't even know him, you know, it's really made this process a little brighter and easier, and given us a lot of hope," Beth said.
One of those strangers is "Wilt Week" co-organizer Cindy Bailey from Independence Bank.
"I've never met officer Nick, personally, but I feel like I know him. His family is phenomenal," Bailey said.
Julie Anderson and Dana Mitchell came for the presentation as well.
They both work at Old National Bank, a family that's become much closer since April 10.
"I went back last week. I was off for three months healing up, but the wound has finally healed up and it's been good to get back to some kind of normalcy again," Mitchell said.
But with her return, there was a painful reminder of who is not there.
"I think that's the hardest part about going back to work is that we're missing five of our friends," Mitchell said.
Five people, as well as the shooter, were killed at the bank: Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert 57.
As time has passed, and important milestones are reached, both Anderson and Mitchell said there's a little bit more joy.
"We like to pride ourselves in being a compassionate city, and this proves it," they said.
Every dollar symbolized on the check is going to the Wilt family, because even though the officer is home, help is still needed.
"We just don't want anyone to forget about him," Beth said. "He's a blessing, it's a miracle."
