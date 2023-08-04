'Wilt Week' car show in St. Matthews raises money for LMPD officer Nick Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car show honoring Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt had a big turnout Friday night.
The local hero, who didn't hesitate to respond to a mass shooting in downtown Louisville April 10, 2023, was honored with a week of events in St. Matthews.
"Wilt Week" started earlier this week and will wrap up this Saturday with the St. Matthews Potato Festival. Friday night's car show was the last fundraiser of the week.
The parking lot of Mall St. Matthews was full of families and every car you can imagine.
"A hero, what can you say? We came out just to do our part, donate a little money," said Tom Gavin.
Wilt was one of the first two officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to UofL Hospital for brain surgery. He was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia before finally being released Friday, July 28.
WILT WEEK | There’s about an hour left of tonight’s Wilt Week fundraiser! It’s happening in the Dillard’s parking lot at Matt St. Matthews until 8pm EST. See you tonight at 10 & 11 on @WDRBNews!! pic.twitter.com/o760NZjsRq— Molly Jett (@MolJett) August 4, 2023
"A different time in April," said Ashley Bratcher. "I think in August now we're a lot closer than we were."
Bratcher helped plan "Wilt Week." The fundraisers started just days after Wilt was released from the hospital.
"We're grateful it was just a good, good way to kick it off," she said. "We hope that he's at home, well rested."
Six weeks of planning turned into Friday's huge turnout and parking lot full of convertibles.
"I think it's great that we can use these cars for something other than our own pleasure," said Joe Walters.
One of the vehicles, a 1909 Sears motor car, made by Sears and sold in the company's catalog.
"Fourteen horsepower, top speed is 25 miles an hour, two forward speeds and one reverse speed," said Brian Hill.
But there were even more cars than that.
"It's exactly what I expected from the, first of all, the community's been off the hook all week," said William Willhoite. "Second of all the car people in this community are awesome."
Each of the car owners donated a minimum of $20 to participate.
"People have known no limits this week and it's been absolutely amazing to see," said Bratcher.
A time to gather, reflect, and support Wilt.
"We're happy to be here, like I said, to help out just a little bit for officer Wilt and his family," Gavin said.
The "Wilt Week" events will wrap up Saturday at the St. Matthews Potato Festival, where organizers are supposed to announce how much money was raised.
