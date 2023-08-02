LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse will donate $13,500 to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to support Officer Nick Wilt in his recovery.
Wilt was one of the first LMPD officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to UofL Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
Wilt was released last week from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to go home nearly four months after being shot. Wilt showed "remarkable improvement" and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation through outpatient care. Wilt is in the midst of outpatient therapy.
Texas Roadhouse held a community-wide fundraiser at its five Louisville locations on Tuesday.
The City of St. Matthews is hosting "Wilt Week" from Aug. 1-4.
Wilt, a 2016 graduate of Oldham County High School, has only been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Before becoming an officer, Wilt worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham County dispatch and Henry County EMS.
Related Stories:
- St. Matthews to host 'Wilt Week' in August in honor of officer Nick Wilt
- Louisville Police Foundation says LMPD officer Nick Wilt showing 'remarkable improvement' in rehab
- LMPD Officer Nick Wilt was 'outgunned' when he went up against bank mass shooter
- Old National Bank relocating downtown Louisville office after mass shooting
- 'He didn't back down' | Family of Louisville police officer Nick Wilt optimistic about his future
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.