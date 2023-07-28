Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, was released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on July 28, 2023 to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone has a chance to help Louisville police officer Nick Wilt in his recovery.
Next week, St. Matthews will be hosting Wilt Week, a jam-packed five-day extravaganza of events to help raise money for the officer and his family.
Events include a bike show, a car show, a softball game between the St. Matthews police and fire departments that will also feature a Home Run Derby.
There's also a silent auction that will wrap up next Saturday, Aug. 5. Organizers include Texas Roadhouse, the St. Matthews Police Department, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Independence Bank.
Louis Straub, the president of the bank's Louisville Market, said donated items include bourbon and gift bags from shops and restaurants.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt waves to a camera as he prepared to leave the hospital nearly four months after being shot in the line of duty. Image courtesy Louisville Metro Police on social media. July 28, 2023
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a picture of him meeting with Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the line of duty at the scene of a mass shooting in April at Old National Bank in Louisville. Image courtesy of Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear July 28, 2023
Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt waving to a crowd of people at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
"What started as a little idea to collect money in a jar has turned into one whole week of activity with over $100,000 collected so far," Straub said.
This is just the latest in a series of fundraisers since the officer was critically injured while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.
One fundraiser at Golden Nugget Tavern raised nearly $4,000.
"To know that this young man ran in there with no second thought, with no hesitation, and didn't even think twice about it, ugh, it gives me chills," Golden Nugget's general manager Laura Carr said.
The planning for Wilt Week started in early June.
"He's a police officer, we're family," Ashley Bratcher, with St. Matthews PD said.