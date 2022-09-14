MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in a southern Indiana community want to put a stop to a proposed plan that would have formerly incarcerated men living next door, and plans have been put on pause, for now.
At its first chance for Freedom Lake Ministries, a group who wants to open what they call a discipleship training center, and concerned neighbors to plead their cases at a public hearing in front of a Clark County committee, was shut down before anyone could even speak.
Freedom Lake Ministries wants to create a religious learning facility in Marysville, Indiana, at the end of Gilbert Road. It requires the county to approve a zoning change for over 100 acres of land.
Founder and president of the group, Tony Cash, said the center will house up to 40 formerly incarcerated men from low-security facilities. Cash said men who choose to come to the center need to apply and be accepted. In addition to being fully-vetted, they also have to complete a six-month drug treatment program.
Here in Clark County for public hearing about the “retreat center” Freedom Lake Ministries is looking to build in Marysville, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/uc4oRompfh— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) September 14, 2022
"These men have stepped up, committed their lives to following Christ and shown it during their time with us, before they're even released," Cash said.
However, neighbors have been vocal about their opposition.
“It’s where we all live and work and built our livelihoods and that's our main concern, we want to protect that," said Debbie Gilbert, whose family owns property near the proposed site. "We certainly have nothing against anybody getting their life together whether its through drug counseling, therapy, but apparently Freedom Lake does not provide any of those services and will not, according to their own literature."
Attorney Dylan Maschmeyer, representing some of the neighbors in the community, said he discovered proper paperwork had not been filed by Freedom Lake Ministries, resulting in its dismissal at Clark County's committee meeting Wednesday night.
Freedom Lake Ministries, a Kentucky-based group, must file paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State before any official business at the county level can move forward.
Cash said he plans to sort out the paperwork, re-submit his application in Clark County, and still pursue the site in Marysville.
“That is not good omen for what’s to come," Maschmeyer said. "If we cannot follow the most basic of steps when we’re talking about how to start your business within Indiana, if you can’t even follow the rules that you need to register with the Secretary of State, how are we supposed to trust this center is going to be run in an adequate manner?”
Cash said he would like to meet with people in the community to help dispel any misconceptions people might have about the center.
"I look at it as a blessing," Cash said. "I'd rather have the support from the community, but also understanding."
But potential neighbors for the retreat center, say they are ready to fight.
"It's a security and safety issue for our families first and foremost, and as land owners and property owners, is it going to effect our taxes, certainly our property values we're concerned about," Gilbert said.
