LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is one of Louisville’s coolest fundraising events — and wettest.
That didn’t stop hundreds of people from taking a chilly plunge for a good cause.
Holding hands, jumping in pairs or one by one, more than 300 brave men and women took the plunge to support Special Olympics of Kentucky.
"It's a little bit cold," said Mike Donlon, who jumped in with his daughter, Lauren Stevenson. "The sign said 49, but when we got in there they said it was 37, so that's a big difference."
A pool was set up in the parking lot at Main Event — the new location one of a few changes this year due to the pandemic. Participants had to wear masks except when they were taking the plunge, and each participant could only bring one spectator.
Some chose to donate but not participate in the plunge.
"My son was killed in a car accident in May of 2018, and so we dedicate this to him,” Donlon said. "We've been doing this for 15 years. I started this with my son in 2006, and the first year we did it we earned $300."
After a decade and a half, Donlon and his family now make sure they never miss it. On Saturday, Donlon told WDRB News he had raised $12,000 for this year.
Participants need to raise a minimum of $75 to make the jump. That money will be used to support Special Olympics sports training and competition programs for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities in Kentucky.
"It's to honor my brother," Lauren Stevenson said. "I have always photographed the team when they jumped, but since my brother's passing I took up his spot and I have been trying to raise as much money in honor of my brother."
The participants, several in costumes, all eye the treasured golden plunger trophy.
Dolon and his Stevenson, however, always try to be the first ones to jump.
"We get to leave and go get warm, quicker," Dolon said with a laugh.
Special Olympics of Kentucky raised nearly $127,000 from Saturday’s event.
