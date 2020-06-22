LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Louisvillians have been arrested on charges including rioting after police said they blocked a driver’s path Wednesday morning and assaulted the driver.
Theodore Johnson IV, 25, of Louisville, faces charges of felony rioting and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.
Anthony Talbert-Russell, 19, faces felony charges of rioting and wanton endangerment and misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.
Police said Johnson and Talbert-Russell were part of a crowd that blocked a driver’s car at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 6th and Liberty Streets.
“The car’s driver was assaulted by rioters,” according to the arrest report.
Police said Johnson was captured on camera and admitted to his involvement. Authorities also said that Talbert-Russell “is on video running to the driver’s window … and physically engaging the driver. During the physical altercation, the driver of the vehicle had a dreadlock ripped from her head, and her vehicle sustained damages.”
Police had said Thursday that they arrested Darius S. Anderson, 21, and Brioanna Richards, 19, on charges including rioting, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a highway.
Police said the victim told them that protesters surrounded her vehicle, and an argument ensued. The arrest report said protesters "began to reach into her car, scratching her vehicle window ... and assaulting her.”
Police said the victim also told them that one of the people blocking her car had a handgun and that she was "in fear for her life and drove away from the crowd," and struck one of the protesters running toward her vehicle.
Police said the vehicle's driver has been identified but has not been charged.
"The Jefferson County Attorneys Office is reviewing the case to determine if charges, if any, will be filed," police said.
