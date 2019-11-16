LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- A man is dead in what police are describing as a family fight turned shooting. Police were called to a home in the 4800 block of Beech Drive around 3am Saturday.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, police arrived to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man in his 60s was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the two men are related. They believe the deceased is the nephew of the man who was injured.
This is a developing story WDRB News will continue to update.
