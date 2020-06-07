LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the victim of a small plane crash in southern Indiana as 30-year-old Joshua E. Warren of Louisville, Kentucky.
On Saturday, June 6 around 3:25 p.m., a driver contacted police after seeing a Cessna Skyhawk C172 that had crashed in a field off of Flint Ridge Road in Clark County, Indiana. The preliminary investigation revealed the single-engine plane departed from Bowman Field in Louisville. Investigators do not yet know what caused the crash.
Joshua Warren was the pilot and only occupant of the plane. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash.
