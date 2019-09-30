LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at a barber shop in Shively Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department, the shooting happened at a barber shop in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway, near Gagel Avenue.
Myers said someone walked into the barber shop and shot the man.
The shooting victim was able to drive himself to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, and from there he was transported to University Hospital.
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.
The condition of the victim is not known.
