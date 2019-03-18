LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say inappropriately touched a female victim.
John P. Miller, 28, was arrested Sunday.
According to a police report, the incident happened at a bus stop in the 600 block of West Broadway. That's where officers responded to a report of a sexual assault.
The victim gave police a description of Miller, and an officer noticed he was still in the area.
Police say the victim told them she was at the bus stop when Miller sat next to her. According to the victim, Miller asked for a hug and she said no.
The victim and Miller did not know one another, according to police.
Authorities say Miller initially left the bus stop, but returned and "forcefully pushed himself" on the victim's backside. The victim told officers Miller groped her rear end. Miller then began to "dry hump" the victim, according to police.
The victim was able to get away and later identified Miller.
He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
