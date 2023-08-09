LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's $3.7 billion rainy day fund is its largest ever, and Gov. Andy Beshear wants to use it to make the state safer.
The incumbent Democrat said during a news conference on Wednesday that if he is reelected, he will use that money to support law enforcement.
“We are creating a better, safer commonwealth for everyone," said Beshear.
The governor said he wants to use some of the rainy day fund to pay officers more, increase pensions and upgrade body armor.
Beshear outlined his 2024-2026 budget proposal focused on safety and law enforcement funding. First, he wants to bring back defined pension benefits for Kentucky State Police.
"Pension reforms were the number one reason troopers were resigning," said KSP commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.
Last month, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, announced his 12 point safety plan. While there was no mention of restoring pensions, Cameron said he plans to add $5,000 in recruitment and retention bonuses for law enforcement.
“Kentucky will be the best place in America to be a police officer," said Cameron.
Beshear also wants to give KSP troopers and vehicle enforcement officers a $2,500 raise.
"We have had some troopers who were doing secondary jobs to provide for their families," Burnett said.
Over the last two years, the governor has increased trooper pay by nearly $19,000.
“Paying people closer to what they deserve, works,” Beshear said.
KSP said these raises have attracted more people to join the academy. When the next round of cadets graduate, KSP will have 940 sworn troopers, the highest number since 2006. Governor Beshear also plans to increase the training stipend to nearly $5,000.
Both Cameron and Beshear hope to make officers safer. The governor plans to put $20 million dollars toward upgrading body armor.
During the news conference on Wednesday, Beshear brought out Trooper Billy Ball. Ball was shot in the back in Eastern Kentucky last year. Three other officers were killed, but body armor saved Ball's life.
“Because of that, I was able to return to my family,” Ball said.
Cameron wants to make the death penalty mandatory for anyone who murders a police officer.
"I've been backed and supported by a multitude of men and women in the law enforcement field," Cameron said.
“It’s one thing to back the blue and another thing to do something about it," Beshear said.
Cameron released a statement in response to Beshear's safety plan. “Andy Beshear is the catch and release candidate. Now, during an election year, he is trying to rewrite his record. I am still the only candidate in this race with a plan to reduce crime. And I am the only candidate in this race who actually has the relationships in the legislature to deliver. Beshear is the only candidate in this race who has released 1,700 criminals back onto our streets, nearly a third of which went on to commit felonies.”
