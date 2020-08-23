LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Kentucky politicians will represent the commonwealth as speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention, which begins Monday, according to a list of speakers provided by President Donald Trump's campaign.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul are schedule to address the convention Tuesday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will speak Thursday, the final night of the convention.
The four-day event is themed "Honoring the Great American Story," according to a report from the Associated Press. The president is expected to appear each night, Trump campaign officials told the AP.
According to the AP, Republicans said the convention will emphasize live rather than taped events — as seen in last week's Democratic National Convention — and holding events with crowds to the greatest extent practicable. Trump was forced to move most of the convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, the original host city, because of state coronavirus precautions.
Republicans are not expected to feature a roll call of states to formally renominate the president in his race against former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the AP. The actual voting will be taking place in truncated format Monday morning in Charlotte with a condensed recap expected to air later during the evening.
Another speaker with Kentucky ties, Nicholas Sandmann will address the convention Tuesday. As a student at Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School, Sandmann gained national attention in 2019 for his interaction with a Native American man during demonstrations in Washington and subsequent lawsuits against media organizations over their coverage of the incident.
