LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin commuted 428 sentences before leaving office Dec. 9. Among those pardoned: convicted child rapist Micah Schoettle, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping a 9-year-old girl.
Bevin freed Schoettle less than 18 months into his sentence because the former governor said the case relied more on testimony than physical evidence.
The girl's mother is furious with the decision.
"It feels like we're going through it all over again," she said. "We just got to the point where we felt safe leaving the house."
Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Bevin's decision to pardon Schoettle "shocks the conscience."
"It's offensive. It's mind boggling how any governor could be this irresponsible," he said. "It's an abomination of the criminal justice system."
