LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill filed in Indiana aims to decriminalize marijuana, but the state police department is voicing concern.
Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, wrote House Bill 1028.
It doesn't decriminalize possession like originally intended. Instead, it establishes a THC blood intoxication limit while driving.
According to the bill's summary, that limit is a "per se intoxication level of five nanograms of THC per milliliter of whole blood for purposes of operating while intoxicated laws."
It also "requires that the analysis of controlled substances in a person's blood measure only the controlled substance and not the metabolites of the controlled substance."
Indiana State Police are against the bill and are making their concerns known.
"This is a distinct public safety concern," Lt. Brad Hoffeditz said. "It actually inhibits our ability to take impaired drivers off the roads. Plain and simple."
But lawmakers say it is something they "must take up."
"This is not a perfect science, nor is it anywhere else," Lucas said. "We are in uncharted territories, but this is something we must take up."
The bill passed a Committee on Courts and Criminal Code 8-2. A similar bill filed in the state Senate also moved forward in the committee.
