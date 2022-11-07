LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky abortion rights are up for a vote in the midterm election.
Constitutional Amendment 2 would add language to Kentucky's Constitution that would prohibit state funding or the protection of abortions. A yes vote means you are in favor of limiting abortions and a no vote means the constitution would stay the same.
University of Kentucky's Stephen Voss specializes in elections and voting behavior. He said this amendment wouldn't change any abortion law right away but would make impacts in the future.
"You're more likely to see the policy stick around if it's in the Constitution," Voss said. "Legislators are trying to do with number two is stop the Kentucky courts from reading abortion rights into the Constitution later, which there's some possibility they might do."
Some pro-choice activists have been critical of the majority of men lawmakers that help pass pro-life legislation calling it a women's issue.
Democrat State Senator Karen Berg going viral in March of this year during debates in committee on more restrictive abortion legislation.
"I am the only woman on this podium. I am the only physician," she said.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year women out registered men, but that doesn't mean more women will end up voting. He said that's on par with the population spread for men and women in the Commonwealth.
"We've not analyzed to try to determine whether women are registering because the certain issue there's no way for us to know that," Adams said.
Can a higher number of women voters in Kentucky equal a vote in favor or pro-choice measures?
Voss said no.
"Knowing their gender attitudes, knowing whether they consider themselves a feminist or they prefer traditional gender roles does a lot in helping you predict abortion attitudes," he said.
The point evident between Sen. Berg and Representative Nancy Tate in Kentucky's Capitol. Both women on opposite sides of the argument. Tate is leading the charge for more restrictive abortion legislation in Kentucky.
In Jefferson County, County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw says the gender split is about even.
As for political affiliation, Kentucky voter registration is 45 percent Democrat and 45 percent Republican. Secretary of State Adams said Independent voters led the way in new registrations.
"The independent vote, if they show up, can make a huge difference," Voss said.
Voss said gender or political affiliation might not matter because in Kentucky in the General Election people can vote regardless of their political party registration, unlike in the Primary.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
