LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 1,068 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday alongside 28 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, dropped from 4.60% to 4.45%, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. That's the lowest rate since Oct. 12, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his news conference Thursday.
The coronavirus-related deaths announced Thursday bring Kentucky to 4,732 reported since the virus was first reported in the state in March 2020. Among the victims were two women, ages 85 and 91, and two men, ages 63 and 94, from Jefferson County. Eleven of the statewide deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 731,793 Kentuckians as of Thursday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
As of Thursday, 645 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 172 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 90 patients were on ventilators.
Beshear announced the addition of 157 new vaccination sites statewide Thursday, one of which — Baptist Health La Grange — is the latest regional site. There are now 567 vaccine locations in Kentucky.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 408,440 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 47,000 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.