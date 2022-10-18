LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
The winning numbers for the Oct. 17, 2022, drawing are: 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25.
Lottery officials will release the name of the retailer that sold the ticket once routine security clearances have been completed. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BOWLING GREEN MAN DEALING WITH CANCER, MEDICAL BILLS WINS KENTUCKY LOTTERY
All lottery winners are urged to sign the back of their tickets immediately. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
Lottery officials say the winner has not yet come forward to cash the ticket.
The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Oct. 19 drawing is $508 million.
