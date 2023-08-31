LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors want the death penalty if a man is convicted of killing a Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff's deputy.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office filed a notice about "aggravating circumstances" against Steven Sheangshang, 45.
Sheangshang was indicted last month for killing sheriff's deputy Caleb Conley, 35, during a traffic stop in May.
Conley initiated a traffic stop on Sheangshang, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. At some point during the traffic stop, Sheangshang allegedly shot Conley and drove off.
He pleaded not guilty to several charges.
According to court documents, prosecutors said Sheangshang's actions were intentional.
