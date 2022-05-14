LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public lined the streets in honor of a 49-year-old Louisville firefighter who died in the line of duty this week.
Sean McAdam died Wednesday after a medical emergency in the line of duty.
McAdam was escorted from University of Louisville Hospital to Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown on Saturday morning.
The community lined the streets with flags to honor him as the police blocked intersections near the funeral home.
McAdam joined the fire department in March 2002 and was assigned to engine 2/truck 1 in downtown Louisville for most of his career. He recently transferred to Quint 7 in the Highlands.
McAdam was a firefighter with numerous awards for courage and bravery, including the division's medal of valor and three unit citations.
Fallen Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam has arrived at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/xbjNQl0H0k— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) May 14, 2022
On Friday, a Memorial Bunting Ceremony was held -- a fire department tradition -- at a fire station on Rubel Avenue in the Highlands.
Louisville Fire said McAdam was also a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, a proud father, and a man with many friends. Those who spoke at the ceremony Friday said McAdam always had a smile on his face, even in difficult times.
"This is a terribly sad time for the Louisville Division of Fire," Maj. Cooper previously said in a news release. "Please keep Sean's family and all whose lives have been touched by Sean in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam dies in line of duty
Memorial bunting ceremony held in honor of Louisville firefighter
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.