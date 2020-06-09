LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A public visitation for Chris Beaty is scheduled for Friday in downtown Indianapolis.
Beaty, 38, a former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed May 30 at the intersection of Vermont and Talbot streets.
The visitation will be from 12-6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S. Capitol Ave., according to a story by Fox 59.
Beaty was part of three state champion football teams at Cathedral High School and played football at IU for four years, according to his obituary.
“He spent his adult life in Indianapolis where his career of entrepreneurship, event planning, and hospitality all furthered his goal of improving the city he loved,” the obituary reads. “Chris was the owner of Fresh Marketing, and notably he worked on events for the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, NFL Combine, Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup, and the memorial for Muhammad Ali.”
Instead of flowers, Beaty’s family requests that donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund, which sets up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School.
