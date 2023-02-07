LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend.
A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
The fire destroyed everything in the home and the family's only vehicle. There was no insurance on the home or vehicle.
While no one was hurt in the fire, the family is now in need of housing, a car, clothes, and household items.
Savannah Mitchell is the homeowner and spent Tuesday morning surveying the damage and walking through the charred debris that was once home.
"We had our whole lives basically in there," Mitchell said.
Sunday morning, firefighters were called to the Paradise Park Mobile Home Community after the fire started.
Mitchell said, "By the time they got the call it was pretty much gone."
Mitchell lives with her two children, but the family wasn't home on Sunday morning.
"We stayed the weekend at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Shepherdsville for my son's 4th birthday party," said Mitchell.
But Sunday morning, neighbors called to let Mitchell know what happened.
"They said just like… it sounded like an explosion and they saw the flames coming out of the windows and the roof," said Mitchell.
And in a matter of minutes, it was gone.
"Kids' beds, my bed, couch, furniture," said Mitchell. "We lost everything. We lived here almost eight years."
The flames also got Mitchell's 2003 Chevy Tracker and broke her 6-year-old son's heart.
"He asked where his home went. Why did it happen," said Mitchell.
Hardin County Schools is working to support the family when it needs it most.
"We work with mom as far as getting financial information," said Erica Scott, Family Resource Coordinator at Hardin County Schools.
Scott said they're trying to help the family recover and get back on their feet.
"Gotten lots of phone calls and several emails of people who want to help," said Scott.
Despite the loss, both Mitchell and Scott agree this could have been a lot worse.
"I really feel like it's a blessing that they weren't home and the kids didn't have to see their home burning,” said Scott.
Meanwhile, Mitchell says the home was paid for, but she’s a single parent on a fixed income, and recovering won’t be easy.
"It took me about three, three and a half years to pay the trailer off," said Mitchell. "I'm on SSI. I get $914 a month."
Right now, the Hardin County School system is taking donations on behalf of the family. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.
To donate to the family, contact Meadow View Elementary School Family Resource Center Coordinator Erica Scott by calling (270) 352-0500 or emailing erica.scott@hardin.kyschools.us.
To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.
